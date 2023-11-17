Former Green Bay Packer tackle Bryan Bulaga is retiring in the Green and Gold

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga announced Thursday he will retire in the Green and Gold. He played for Green Bay for 10 seasons from 2010 to 2019.

“We want to send our congratulations to Bryan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers,” said General Manager Brian Gutekunst. “He was not only one of the premier right tackles in the National Football League, he was also a tremendous teammate who was key to the success of many teams."

Bulaga was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa. His 115 games played from 2010-19 were the most by a Packers offensive lineman over that span, according to the team.

He was the first rookie in NFL history to start at right tackle in a Super Bowl win. He was 21 years old when the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2011. He helped the Packers win six division titles, make the playoffs eight times, and reach the NFC Championship four times.

Bulaga also helped protect Aaron Rodgers during the 2011 and 2014 seasons when Rodgers was named as the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

After he left the Packers in 2019, he played for the Los Angeles Chargers for two seasons. The last game he played was in 2021.