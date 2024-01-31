Fashion designer for Taylor Swift, Simone Biles scores licensing deal with NFL

Watch Now
Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk has received a license to use NFL logos in designs for both women's and men's apparel. She's become famous for making jackets and coats out of NFL jerseys and merchandise.
An update to a story we had a couple of weeks ago.

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk has just signed a licensing deal with the NFL. According to Forbes, Juszczyk can use NFL logos in designs for both men and women's apparel. That means she can now sell the clothes she designs.

Juszczyk has had the internet buzzing since Taylor Swift and Brittney Mahomes were seen sporting coats by the designer. She also made a coat for Simone Biles, who is married to Packers player Jonathon Owens.

Juszczyk is married to San Francisco 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk.

