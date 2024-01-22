Watch Now
Fans still showing love after Packers playoff run comes to an end

Things were not looking great for the Green Bay Packers at the beginning of the season. But they turned things around and had an impressive playoff run.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jan 22, 2024
The Green Bay Packers' season didn't start off well, but they surprised many and made an impressive playoff run.

Green Bay started the season 3 and 6, but clinched a wild card spot after finishing the season 6 and 2.

After a dominating performance over the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs, they nearly pulled off a major upset over the NFC's top ranked team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans had a lot to say about the incredible comeback.

