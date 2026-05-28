GREEN BAY — Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from custody on Wednesday, but the situation remains unresolved. Even if formal domestic assault charges are not filed, Jacobs could still face discipline from the National Football League.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy emphasizes that players can be disciplined for behavior that reflects poorly on the league, regardless of legal proceedings. According to the policy:

“It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime in a court of law,”

Indicating that the NFL can take action based on its own investigations and findings.

Even without charges, the NFL could suspend Packers' Josh Jacobs

Recent examples highlight how the league administers discipline in similar cases. In 2018, Kareem Hunt was suspended for eight games by the NFL for violating the policy, despite not being charged with a crime.

The policy states that “players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding are subject to discipline,” though the league also considers other conduct that damages its reputation.

Typically, the baseline suspension for domestic abuse allegations is six games without pay, but the length can vary based on the league’s investigation. Past cases show a range of suspensions: in 2011, then Packers linebacker Erik Walden was suspended for one game after charges against him were dropped; in 2017, Seahawks’ Jarran Reed received a six-game suspension despite no arrest or formal charges; and in 2016, Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games over allegations that did not result in charges.

The NFL said Wednesday it is closely monitoring all developments in Jacobs’ case.

