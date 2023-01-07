East coast school principal shares love for Packers with students, ready for Sunday's must-win Game

AVON, Conn. — As Green Bay Packers fans get pumped up for Sunday's must-win game against the Lions, one man will be rooting from Patriots country.

"We're going to get everything taken care of in my household, certainly by dinnertime on Sunday. Yeah, there's no folding of clothes while you're watching a Packers game. I will tell you that," said Noam Sturm.

Sturm will be watching Sunday's game as one of the 10 finalists for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame from his home in Connecticut. He described the recognition as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Sturm family

Sturm family.



As someone surrounded by Patriots and some Giants fans, Sturm was captivated by the Packers' history of leadership and community on and off the field. Sturm has taken those values to heart as principal of Roaring Brook Elementary School in Avon, Connecticut, and a father of two kids.

"Knowing that those kids, those students, those learners are going to be connected people, that they understand the value and importance of community helping each other out as a team. That's really what it's all about and I think more than anything, that has been why I have been such a longtime committed Green Bay fan," said Sturm.

Watch: Noam Sturm talks about his Packers fandom

Noam Sturm talks about his Packers fandom

Every year Sturm and his dad try to catch a road game. He thinks his passion converted some East Coast kids to root for the Green and Gold.

"I'm really proud of that. They love it when when I break out the cheese hat and they know it's gonna be a good day," Sturm said.

His fandom is not a secret to staff or students. His office has plenty of Packers gear.

Sturm family

Sturm family



"I have a whole stack of football cards that they give me when they get a Green Bay player. You know, they'll come up to me and they'll say, 'Mr. Sturm, I got Aaron Jones! Here you go!' They pass it over and it's such a cool thing," Sturm said, smiling.

Last summer, Sturm and his family made a cross-country trip to see Lambeau Field for the first time, making one of his dreams come true.

"Just these houses around you and then you make that right turn and you see Lambeau Field. I think I had stopped the rental car because I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, honey like that's it! Kids!' It was it was amazing. It was unbelievable," Sturm recalled.

You can vote for the Fan Hall of Fame online through the Packers website.