Early returns suggest the Parsons-Clark trade won't hamper the Packers' run defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Colby Wooden had heard the speculation that the Packers’ run defense might struggle without Kenny Clark, who was traded in the deal that brought star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay.

All that talk even got back to the Packers defensive tackle’s father.

“My dad called me on Thursday,” Wooden said. “(He said): ‘Do me a favor. Shut them up.’"

Wooden and his teammates did just that.

The Packers limited Detroit to 46 yards rushing on 22 carries in their season-opening 27-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who teamed up to run for 2,187 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, were limited to 44 yards on 20 carries.

Montgomery had rushed for at least 121 yards in two of his last three visits to Lambeau Field and had 96 yards from scrimmage in the Lions’ victory at Green Bay last season. He ran for 25 yards on 11 carries and caught four passes for 18 yards Sunday.

Gibbs, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had nine carries for 19 yards and 10 catches for 31 yards.

“I just did my job, went out there and stopped the run,” said Wooden, who had a career-high six tackles as his playing time increased in Clark’s absence. “I took it personal, honestly. I felt like it was kind of disrespectful like, ‘Well, they’re going to run the ball.’ I made it my mission, excuse me, we made it our mission to stop the run.”

Green Bay benefited from the fact the Lions were breaking in three new starters on the offensive line and playing their first game with new coordinator John Morton, who took over after Ben Johnson left to take the Chicago Bears' head coaching position.

Even so, this represented quite the opening statement for Green Bay's defense. The Lions had scored an NFL-leading 33.2 points per game last season.

That defense won’t have much time to get ready for its next test.

The Packers are back in Lambeau Field on Thursday night to face the Washington Commanders, who rushed for 220 yards on 32 carries in a 21-6 victory over the New York Giants. Jayden Daniels ran for 68 yards while throwing for 233 yards in that game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a rookie seventh-round draft pick, had 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

“It’s great to start off a week with a win, dominate,” Wooden said. “But we’ve got to keep it going. We’ve got a good team coming in on Thursday. We know we’ve got to be ready to stop that run and contain that quarterback.”

What’s working

The defense collected four sacks and nine tackles for loss against a Detroit team that scored an NFL-leading 33.2 points per game last year. The Lions didn’t get a touchdown until the final minute of the game. … After struggling early in games against NFC North teams last year, the Packers grabbed an early 17-3 lead this time by scoring on each of their first three drives. … The Packers didn’t turn the ball over and were penalized just four times. … Jordan Love was never sacked.

What needs help

The Packers rushed for 78 yards on 25 carries, an average of just 3.1 yards per attempt.

Stock up

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had a career-high 12 tackles. … Defensive lineman Rashan Gary recorded 1 1/2 sacks. … Safety Evan Williams had an interception in the red zone. … Daniel Whelan averaged 54.7 yards on his three punts and landed two of them inside the Detroit 20-yard line.

Stock down

After playing nearly 90% of Green Bay’s offensive snaps last season, Sean Rhyan found himself in more of a rotation at right guard with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan. Rhyan still was on the field about two-thirds of the time.

Injuries

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) didn’t play. Cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), defensive lineman Brenton Cox (groin), offensive tackle Zach Tom (hip) and guard Aaron Banks (ankle) all left the game. There was no immediate word on their availability for Thursday.

Key number

13 — The Packers have won their last 13 home openers to match the longest such streak in NFL history. The Miami Dolphins won 13 straight home openers from 1976-88.

Next steps

The Packers host Washington on Thursday and then go on the road for four of their next five games.