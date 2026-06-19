Dates set for Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the dates of practices open to the public for the 2026 Packers Training Camp.

Training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 29, with the first of three consecutive public practices (July 29-31), according to the team.

All public practices at Ray Nitschke Field begin at 10:30 a.m., with times subject to change. Inclement weather or other factors could move the team indoors. In that case, practice would be held in the Don Hutson Center and be closed to the public.

A full list of dates is below:

July 29

July 30

July 31

Aug. 2

Aug. 3

Aug. 4

Aug. 10

Aug. 11

Aug. 16

Aug. 18

Aug. 24

Aug. 26 (joint practice with Arizona)

The Packers’ first two preseason games will be on the road — against the Steelers on Aug. 13 and the Broncos on Aug. 21. Green Bay’s only home preseason game is against the Cardinals on Aug. 28.

For more information, visit the Packers' website.