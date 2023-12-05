Celebrities descend on Lambeau Field for Chiefs vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

It may have been snowing in Green Bay, but Titletown was transformed into Tinsletown on Sunday night.

We all know Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — but she wasn't the only celebrity in attendance for the Packers-Chiefs game.

WWE superstar Liv Morgan was there - she snapped a picture with actor and star of the hit series "Monk" Tony Shalhoub.



And of course, Simone Biles was on the sidelines to cheer on her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Before the game, a Packers fan had a surprise for Biles. He gave the Olympian a "GOAT" hat, because she is the greatest of all time. But he couldn't leave out Biles' husband - so he made an Owens hat too.

Liv Morgan also had a gift of her own to give. She surprised Packers running back Aaron Jones with his very own Packers championship belt - that was after Morgan took a tour of Lambeau Field.

The Packers upset the Chiefs 27-19 for their third straight win.

