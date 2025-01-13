Watch Now
Bears request an interview with Packers OC Adam Stenavich for head coaching job, per reports

Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich talks to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Green Bay Packers announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, they've promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Denver Broncos head coach. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
GREEN BAY — After beating the Packers for the first time since 2018, the Bears apparently have interest in one of Green Bay's coaches for their open head coaching position.

Chicago has put in a request to interview Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich for that spot, according to multiple reports.

Stenavich has been with Green Bay since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach and has been the offensive coordinator since 2022. Since Stenavich has taken over the offense the team is No. 8 in total yards and No. 9 in total points.

The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who they fired on November 29, 2024.

