Bears request an interview with Packers OC Adam Stenavich for head coaching job, per reports

GREEN BAY — After beating the Packers for the first time since 2018, the Bears apparently have interest in one of Green Bay's coaches for their open head coaching position.

Chicago has put in a request to interview Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich for that spot, according to multiple reports.

An in-division request: Bears requested a head coach interview with Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2025

Stenavich has been with Green Bay since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach and has been the offensive coordinator since 2022. Since Stenavich has taken over the offense the team is No. 8 in total yards and No. 9 in total points.

The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who they fired on November 29, 2024.