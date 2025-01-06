Bears rally for 24-22 win in Green Bay as Packers lose Love and Watson to injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Caleb Williams gained a shot of confidence and Cairo Santos earned a measure of redemption.

The Chicago Bears finished a disappointing season on a high note, while the Green Bay Packers limped into the playoffs with plenty of questions.

Williams drove Chicago to Santos' 51-yard field goal as time expired in a 24-22 victory over the Packers, who lost quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson to injuries on Sunday.

The Bears (5-12) beat the Packers for the first time since 2018 and ended an 11-game losing streak in this rivalry. They had dropped 10 straight overall — a slump that included the firing of coach Matt Eberflus the day after Thanksgiving — to match a franchise record for consecutive losses within a single season.

“To be able to have that moment was great,” said Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. “Being able to have the first win of 2025, being able to have the first win since 2015 in Lambeau, to be able to have the first win against Green Bay in (12) games. It’s the first of a lot, and really excited about this offseason.”

Santos bounced back after he had a 46-yard field goal blocked by Karl Brooks on the final play of a 20-19 loss to the Packers on Nov. 17.

“I don’t think I could have (written) a cooler script for myself,” Santos said.

Green Bay (11-6) is the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and will play at Philadelphia in the wild-card round on Sunday.

Now the Packers wait on the status of Watson and Love. Watson was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter and Love departed later in that same series.

Love said he lost feeling in his throwing hand but expects to be fine for the playoffs. Coach Matt LaFleur said Love could have returned to the game if necessary.

“It’s obviously not the note we wanted to end on with a loss to the Vikings and then turn around and (have) a loss here,” Love said. “It’s the reality of our situation. We’ve got to find a way to improve this week, get better and look forward to seeing Philly.”

LaFleur wasn’t as optimistic about Watson, who had his left hand on his head in apparent frustration as he was carted to the locker room.

Love’s injury came early in the second quarter when he landed after flipping a pass to Josh Jacobs while facing heavy pressure. Earlier in the same series, Watson fell to the ground and clutched his right knee while running a pattern.

Malik Willis took over for Love and went 10 of 13 for 136 yards with a fumble while helping Green Bay rally from an early 14-3 deficit.

Brandon McManus put Green Bay ahead 22-21 by making a 55-yard field goal with 54 seconds left. Williams got the Bears into field-goal range by throwing an 18-yard completion to DJ Moore, whose fumble had set up the McManus kick.

LaFleur blamed himself for calling a timeout to debate whether to go for the first down or attempt a field goal with the Packers facing fourth-and-4 from the 37. That gave Williams enough time to drive the Bears into field-goal range on their next series, though a horse-collar tackle penalty on Kingsley Enagbare also had an impact.

“I’m disappointed that I put our team in that situation at the end of the game because (I was) just being indecisive, and you can’t do that in those critical moments because it came back and burned us,” LaFleur said.

Williams was 21 of 29 for 148 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Moore, who had nine catches for 86 yards.

The Bears took their first lead since the opening quarter of a 30-27 overtime loss to Minnesota on Nov. 24 by utilizing some trickery on a punt return.

As Moore acted as though he was preparing to catch a punt near Green Bay’s sideline, Josh Blackwell actually got the ball while his back was toward the line of scrimmage way over near Chicago’s sideline.

Most of the Packers in coverage converged on Moore and other Bears, creating a clear lane for Blackwell on a 94-yard touchdown.

That play enabled Chicago to end the first quarter ahead 7-3 despite getting outgained 87-(minus-4). It was the first time since Sept. 4, 1994, that a team led a game after the first quarter despite having less than zero total yards.

Chicago interim coach Thomas Brown said the Bears’ belief never wavered even after they fell behind and seemed destined for one more close loss in a season full of them.

“You think about the first game, how the first game ended at our place against Green Bay,” Brown said. “No better feeling than Cairo having a chance to come on the field, great job on our field-goal team to protect. It was perfect execution, drilled it. Game over.”

Injuries

Along with the injuries to Watson and Love, Bears S Jaylon Johnson hurt his quadriceps. Packers WR Romeo Doubs missed the game due to an illness.

Up next

Bears: Decide on a coach as they begin the offseason.

Packers: Open the playoffs Sunday at Philadelphia.