Bears have opportunity to show again they've gained the upper hand in their rivalry with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — After beating the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North title and knocking them out of the playoffs last season, the Chicago Bears have one more opportunity to show definitively that a new chapter has started in the NFL’s most-played rivalry.

Chicago has won three of its past four meetings with the Packers, who had beaten the Bears 11 straight times from 2019-24. The Bears beat the Packers 22-16 in overtime last December after scoring 10 points in the final two minutes of regulation and then erased a 21-3 halftime deficit to beat them again 31-27 in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

The quarterback who led both those comebacks won't be playing Sunday when the Bears (3-1) meet the Packers (2-2) again at Lambeau Field. Tyson Bagent is expected to start in place of Caleb Williams, who has missed Chicago’s past two games with a hamstring injury.

“To say this is just like any game just wouldn’t be true,” Bagent said. “This is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.”

Ben Johnson’s arrival as the Bears coach last season has spiced up this series.

Johnson’s locker room speech following the Bears’ playoff win over Green Bay gained lots of traction on social media as video showed him shouting an expletive before adding “the Packers.”

Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin is new to this rivalry, yet he already understands the harsh feelings between these teams.

“It’s a lot of bad blood — a lot of bad blood,” said Franklin, who came to Green Bay this year after spending eight seasons in Indianapolis. “A lot of genuine dislike, which is a little different than nowadays. Nowadays, most rivalries are just on social media, and in the offseason, you’re hanging out. I don’t think nobody wants to hang out with the Bears in the offseason.”

While Chicago has overcome Williams’ injury to start fast, the Packers are having a tougher time dealing with the absences of key players.

Green Bay has lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (Achilles tendon), offensive tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) and wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) to season-ending injuries.

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons hasn't played yet this season as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Green Bay’s running game has struggled without Josh Jacobs, who is on the commissioner’s exempt list after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a May altercation with his then-girlfriend.

Green Bay could get over .500 for the first time this season by avenging those two losses to the Bears and perhaps silencing Johnson for the time being.

“I mean, he’s dissing us,” Packers offensive tackle Jordan Morgan said. “He’s dissing the Packers. A lot of people in here, I’m pretty sure, take that to heart. And we’ve got a chance to prove to everybody on Sunday that we’re the best team.”

Need to know

Chicago (3-1) at Green Bay (2-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Bears by 1 1/2

Against the spread: Bears 3-1; Packers 1-3

Last week: Bears beat the New York Jets 23-12 at home; Packers won 17-14 at Tampa Bay.

Last meeting: Bears beat the Packers 31-27 in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Jan. 10 at Chicago.

Series record: Packers lead 109-98-6

Matchup to watch

Bears running game vs. Packers run defense: Chicago has an NFL-leading 196.3 yards rushing per game with Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift splitting carries. Monangai (thumb/toe) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. Swift (hip/knee) didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. Green Bay has allowed 139.3 yards rushing per game to rank 28th in the NFL in run defense, and opponents have run wild in the Packers' past two home games. Derrick Henry rushed for 216 yards — the most ever by a visiting player at Lambeau Field — when Green Bay lost 41-24 to Baltimore in its home finale last season. Atlanta's Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards as the Falcons beat Green Bay 35-14 in the Packers' home opener this season.

Stats and stuff

— The Bears lead the NFL in total yards per game (429.0) and time of possession (36:36).

— Bears DB Dillon Thieneman has started his rookie season by leading the team in tackles in each of his first four games.

— In its previous game, Chicago's defense didn't allow the Jets to convert any of their seven third down situations.

— The Bears have an NFL-leading 14 drives of at least 10 plays.

— The Bears have an NFL-best turnover margin of plus-23 since Johnson's arrival in 2025.

— Packers QB Jordan Love has 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions in seven games against the Bears, including last season's playoff loss.

— In Green Bay's victory at Tampa Bay, S Evan Williams became the first Packer to have at least seven tackles, multiple passes defended, a sack and an interception in a game since Morgan Burnett did it against Carolina in 2011.

— Green Bay has won its past eight October games.

— The Packers have an NFL-high 86 penalty yards per game.

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AP freelance reporter Gene Chamberlain contributed to this report.