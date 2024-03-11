Bakhtiari announces on social media he's leaving the Packers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari announced on social media Monday that he's leaving the Packers after 11 seasons.

A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance… pic.twitter.com/dnc7gkKSAC — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 11, 2024

The Packers selected Bakhtiari in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old played in and started 131 games in Green Bay, according to NFL.com stats. But Bakhtiari tore his ACL during a practice on Dec. 31, 2020. Bakhtiari played just one game the following season. He participated in 11 games in 2022, but played in only the season opener against the Chicago Bears in 2023 before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Bakhtiari had one more year left on his contract before becoming a free agent. According to Spotrac, he was set to make more than $20 million this upcoming season.

Bakhtiari was a five-time All-Pro — twice first team All-Pro — and a three-time Pro Bowler as a Packer.