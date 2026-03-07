AP: Packers trade for Colts LB Zaire Franklin, one of NFL's top tacklers

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade Pro Bowl linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Colby Wooden, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person requested anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until next week.

Franklin, a multi-year team captain, has been one of the league's top tacklers each of the past four seasons, setting single-season franchise records with 179 tackles in 2023 and an NFL-leading 173 tackles in 2024 — earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. The former Syracuse star also had 167 tackles in 2022, his first full season as a starter.

But he has only three interceptions and one fumble recovery in his eight-year NFL career.

And last season, his first working with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Franklin finished with 125 tackles and two sacks in 17 games. He also had a weekly podcast that sometimes drew criticism. He was a seventh-round pick in 2018 who started his career on special teams and eventually worked his way into a starting job.

Franklin fills a need for Green Bay, which is expected to lose starting linebacker Quay Walker when free agency opens next week. Walker led the Packers in tackles each of his four NFL seasons including a a career-high 128 tackles in 2025, and he has had 2 ½ sacks each of the past three years.

Wooden gives the Colts a younger, big body on the interior line and will be part of the revamping of the front seven Colts general manager Chris Ballard already has said needs to get younger, faster and more productive.

The 25-year-old former Auburn star started just one game over his first two seasons in Green Bay but made 16 starts last season and responded with 50 tackles, including six for loss. But he had only a half sack in three NFL seasons after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

