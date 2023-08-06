An exclusive first look at what’s new at Lambeau this season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — When the Packers are off the field, the crew at Lambeau is on it, getting ready for the next time the green and gold play on our home turf.

The Packers take a lot of pride in their stadium, so they're making improvements for fans each year. Aaron Popkey, the Packers director of public affairs, gave NBC 26 an exclusive first look at what's new this year.

“We want to make sure our fans have that source of pride in a stadium that operates in many ways like a new stadium in terms of technological advancements, all the conveniences that we have available today,” said Popkey.

Lambeau has been around since 1957 and since then it continues to improve.

“There's still nothing like being in a stadium with 80,000 other people. However, we want to make sure everything that goes into that experience is top notch,” said Popkey.

This year, they’ve added more grab and go concessions, increased the size of the video boards above the field, and replaced TVs with LED screens.

“The boards themselves will show action that's taking place on the field as well as other information,” said Popkey. “The idea there is when you are away from your seat. You will have updated information about the game as well as other information that can help you have a good experience that day.”

Lambeau is at the top of the list for gameday experience rankings each year. Popkey told us that's one of the reasons for this season’s upgrades.

“Mark Murphy, our president and CEO, often speaks of Lambeau Field being one of our most important assets,” said Popkey. “We're now over $600 million the Packers have invested in Lambeau Field, no public tax money.”

The Packers proudly unveiled the stadium upgrades at family night.