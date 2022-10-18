AJ Dillon visits Bellin Health cancer patients, makes $100,000 donation

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon made the day a little brighter for Bellin Health cancer patients Tuesday, visiting patients and staff before presenting the Bellin Health Cancer Team with a generous $100,000 donation.

Dillon has spoken openly about his mother-in-law’s breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and was on hand at the Cancer Team when she had her final treatment in June.

According to Bellin Health, funds from a fantasy football win earlier this year and a charitable partnership with U.S. Venture helped enable the Dillons to make the gift.

Bellin Health

Dillon’s visit may have been a surprise to patients, but the Cancer Team staff at Bellin Health were well prepared — even preparing a special surprise of their own for Dillon when he walked in. Clad in pink Bellin Cancer Team T-shirts bearing AJ’s #28, they presented him with an oversized card expressing their gratitude.

Bellin Health

“We can’t thank AJ enough for all he’s done for our patients and team, so we wanted to give a little something back,” said Jordan Rometti, Bellin Health Team Leader, Hematology and Oncology Business Operations. “This was a really special day for us all.”