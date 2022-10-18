AJ Dillon visits Bellin Health cancer patients, makes $100,000 donation

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon made the day a little brighter for Bellin Health cancer patients Tuesday, visiting patients and staff before presenting the Bellin Health Cancer Team with a generous $100,000 donation.
Dillon has spoken openly about his mother-in-law’s breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and was on hand at the Cancer Team when she had her final treatment in June.
According to Bellin Health, funds from a fantasy football win earlier this year and a charitable partnership with U.S. Venture helped enable the Dillons to make the gift.
Dillon’s visit may have been a surprise to patients, but the Cancer Team staff at Bellin Health were well prepared — even preparing a special surprise of their own for Dillon when he walked in. Clad in pink Bellin Cancer Team T-shirts bearing AJ’s #28, they presented him with an oversized card expressing their gratitude.
“We can’t thank AJ enough for all he’s done for our patients and team, so we wanted to give a little something back,” said Jordan Rometti, Bellin Health Team Leader, Hematology and Oncology Business Operations. “This was a really special day for us all.”
#Packers RB @ajdillon7 surprised @BellinHealth cancer patients this morning during their treatment before presenting the Bellin Health Cancer Team with a generous $100,000 donation 💚💛#PackersvsCancer— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 18, 2022