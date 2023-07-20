AJ Dillon debuts his new children's book Quadzilla, finds his footing

"There's a section in the book, I can point to, where Quadzilla is first catching the ball and he's running," AJ Dillon says. "And in the background, you might be able to notice that there's a Viking monster and a Bear monster that I didn't run behind and left in the dirt. So that's any inclination."

We've seen Dillon do multiple charitable acts for kids. Why?

"I think it's something that's been ingrained in me from a young age," Dillon says. "My mom always used to stress the importance of giving back. Obviously, doing things in Green Bay, my wife is from there. Our family's there. It's somewhere, I'm always saying like regardless of football, somewhere where we're probably going to live and have our roots here for a long time. And so I feel like with the platform that I have now, it's important to obviously shed light and spread awareness on things and great causes and organizations which we've been blessed enough to partnership and help out."

And the Packers running back learned the creative writing process is trial and a lot of error.

"Right after the offseason, me and my wife were on a flight," Dillon says. "And I'm like I'm just going to get ideas. And then I'll have ideas whenever we figure out what we're going to do. And I had this whole list of like 30 ideas, I'm like all these are brilliant. All these are best sellers. I hand them over to my wife and she's like nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. I'm like well wait, let me explain why this is great. And so I just think the entire process, just like anything. You gotta fine tune things. You gotta keep working, just like football."

Sports reporter Lance Allan asks, "Did you tell her 'hon, there's one here that I really am married to that I want to bring back?'"

"Oh yeah, and then she said you're only married to me," Dillon says with a laugh.