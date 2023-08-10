AI created all 32 NFL mascots, here's what generated for the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Summer is winding down and NFL football is back! The Green Bay Packers are about to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in its first preseason game, and fans are ready to cheer them on.
As preseason kicks off this week, betonline.ag used the AI image tool "Midjourney" to create mascots for all 32 NFL teams. The images were created by using simple prompts such as "Chicago Bears mascot."
Well, as for the Packers, AI decided to make the creative choice of having a mouse be the team's mascot... because of, as we can only guess, cheese.
Some of the other choices were obvious, such as AI generating a Viking for the Minnesota Vikings and a dolphin for the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, AI created a metallic/mechanical cowboy for the Dallas Cowboys and a blue bear for the Tennessee Titans.
Check out some of the AI-generated NFL mascots below: