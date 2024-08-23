After joint practice with Baltimore the Packers feel ' Definitely ready for Week 1'

GREEN BAY — After Thursday's joint practice, it sounds like the Ravens and Packers both liked what they saw from their players on both sides of the ball.

A little iron sharpens iron so the Packers are as sharp as they can be ahead of their Week 1 game.

“We just did what Green Bay Packers do,” said Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary. “(We) Go out there, start fast and play physical. We don’t really care about the other team and what they have goin. Don’t matter they players, it’s about what we got in the building and what we believe trust.”

From the eye test and the consensus from the Packers, this joint practice was leaps and bounds better than last week against Denver.

“I think just for where we’re going and to start the season, it was definitely an emphasis to be able to bounce back this practice. I think more than anything it’s just locking in and focusing on the details, I think it was a little sloppy in Denver. ”

Matt Ludtke/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football joint training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Jordan Love and the offense were on fire Thursday. In the red zone period, Love threw 4 touchdowns on 4 tries to three different receivers (Watson 1, Kraft 1, Doubs 2).

“I definitely love trying to spread the wealth down there. make sure everybody eats. Those guys do a great job just getting open and making those plays. I like where we’re at offensively and I think we’re ready to go – get the season started.”

For defense with a new coordinator, what better test than to go up against 2-time MVP Lamar Jackson?

“I thought he tried to juke me one time, he almost got me,” Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said of his former teammate at Louisville. “Thank God he didn’t. I think our defense flew around today and I think we looked much better from last week.”

Matt Ludtke/AP Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during an NFL football joint training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The defense wasn’t perfect, but the defensive line was disruptive all afternoon.

“I’m just excited to see them Week 1 and throughout the rest of the season,” Alexander said. “Those guys are going to make our jobs easier and we’re going to play off of them, so it’s going to be a show.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary (52) and Preston Smith (91) during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The defense had a good day overall, but according to star cornerback Jaire Alexander, they’re not a finished product.”

“I think we still have some more work to do,” Alexander said. “Give me two weeks and I can answer that fully.”

As for the team being ready for week 1 against the Eagles in Brazil, Love says, “I think we’re definitely ready for Week 1."