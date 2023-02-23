Aaron Rodgers finishes darkness retreat, report finds: Check out where he stayed

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wrapped up his four-night darkness retreat this week and we know where he stayed.

Rodgers spent four nights in southern Oregon at a retreat called Sky Cave, according to ESPN. He was in a room that is not only completely dark but also silent.

According to ESPN, Sky Cave is a facility on hundreds of acres of land. The specific space Rodgers inhabited for four days was partially underground.

Sky Cave One of the structures at Sky Cave.

Owner Scott Berman said it is a hobbit-like structure with 300 square feet of space. It has a queen-size bed, a bathroom, and a meditation-like mat.

According to Sky Cave's website, those who head to the retreat will receive two organic meals a day. Workers will come to tend to attendees' needs once a day from outside the room. Outside of that, attendees are completely undisturbed.

Sky Cave One of the rooms at Sky Cave.

Attendees can stay at the facility for between 3 and 40+ days. Sky Cave, however, recommends starting with 3-5 days with one day to settle in and one day to integrate after coming out of the dark.

TMJ4 News spoke with Berman prior to Rodgers' retreat, and he said his facility allows people to, "enter a space where the external world no longer exists."

Rodgers said something similar on the Pat McAfee show, saying, "I think we could all use a dose of turning our phones off once in a while and unplugging from society."

The practice of darkness retreats has been around for thousands of years. It has origins in India, China, and Tibet.

Sky Cave Sky Cave sits on hundreds of acres of land in southern Oregon.

What was Rodgers doing there? He said he wanted to "have a better sense of where I'm at in my life." This comes as the Packers, and all Packers fans, wait to hear what Rodgers plans to do next season.

He is under contract with the team for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. Prior to announcing the darkness retreat, Rodgers said he was not "mentally or emotionally" ready to make a post-season decision.

