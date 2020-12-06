Aaron Jones to wear cleats designed by 12-year-old cancer hero Sunday

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will be wearing a special pair of cleats Sunday during the Packers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The cleats were designed by 2-year-old childhood cancer hero, Ethan Haley. Jones will wear the cleats in honor of Haley's cancer journey.

Ethan is a strong and joyful 12-year-old who has heroically battled Anaplastic Ependymoma (tumors on the brain and spine) since 2018. After two years of receiving ongoing treatment, Ethan has now transitioned to palliative care, Northwestern Mutual said in a press release Sunday.

Jones' cleats are a part of the Northwestern Mutual foundation called Alex’s Lemonade Stand and the fight against childhood cancer through the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats program.

Alex's Lemonade Stand's mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

Thanks to a partnership with Aaron Jones, the foundation is getting even more recognition and hopefully donations.