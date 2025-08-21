Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Taste of Titletown: Darnold, Seahawks ride bikes to joint practice with Packers

Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Seahawks players got a taste of a Packers tradition ahead of Thursday's joint practice in Green Bay.

Sam Darnold and other Seattle stars road bikes from Lambeau Field across Oneida St. to the Packers practice facility.

Once practice began, it wasn't all fun and games. Multiple fights between the teams broke out during the joint practice, including one that was captured by a fan.

The two teams will face off in their respective preseason finales on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Fans can watch that game on NBC 26 with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m.

