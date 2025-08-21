GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Seahawks players got a taste of a Packers tradition ahead of Thursday's joint practice in Green Bay.

Sam Darnold and other Seattle stars road bikes from Lambeau Field across Oneida St. to the Packers practice facility.

A taste of Titletown: Darnold, Seahawks ride bikes to joint practice with Packers

Another major fight here at Packers training camp practice with the Seahawks. Anthony Belton throwing hands. Many others join in — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) August 21, 2025

Once practice began, it wasn't all fun and games. Multiple fights between the teams broke out during the joint practice, including one that was captured by a fan.

Crazy fight at #Packers #Seahawks joint practice. Zach Tom going to war



(📹 @ Chase.Nitz on IG) pic.twitter.com/dgxGPhircM — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) August 21, 2025

The two teams will face off in their respective preseason finales on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Fans can watch that game on NBC 26 with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m.