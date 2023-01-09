A look at how the Johnsonville Tailgate Village is prepared ahead of Packers gameday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the final time this season, Packers fans took in the gameday tradition of enjoying some food and drinks at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village just outside of Lambeau Field.

It's a packed house where fans representing both sides can be together and have a good time.

"It's amazing," Packers fan Scott Harn said. "This atmosphere is awesome."

"It's dominant Packer fans," Detroit Lions fan Austin Elliott said. "But, you know, it's good for both sides, too. But it is a real cool spot."

A spot full of food, drinks, live music, multiple high-definition TVs, and indoor heating — all for the fans.

"It gives them something else to do besides tailgating maybe a mile away," Packers live events manager Kandi Goltz said.

Goltz says around 100 staff members work together to get the tailgate village prepared ahead of time, including concessions, the bar, and other setup areas.

"It's like clockwork," Goltz said. "It really is."

Delaware North is the concessions provider.

Managing supervisor Tim Dickson says it has 14 bartenders and 10 concession registers ready to go.

"We are continually prepping and cooking through the day to keep things going with that," Dickson said.

The chances of running out of product isn't likely.

"Unless we have one of these super games like we've had twice this year already, I don't anticipate we're going to run out of anything," Dickson said.

But what is guaranteed is the hard work from these people, so that you can enjoy the experience.

"Our staff absolutely loves working on gameday," Goltz said.

"They just make it so comfortable like a college atmosphere around here," Harn said.

Goltz says the bands were booked out back in May when the schedule came out.

The tailgate village also hosts non-gameday events such as weddings, so gameday preparations depend on when the last event takes place.

The tailgate village is free admission for the public on gameday. Fans just need to pay for their own food and drinks.