5 eligible women Aaron Rodgers could be dating

Dating rumors are circulating about Green Bay Packers heartthrob Aaron Rodgers and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, but even if it's true, is that the best choice for our favorite quarterback?
According to a gossip blog, the two were seen enjoying dinner together in Green Bay after Christmas, and apparently, things got a little "handsy."
And why not? Rodgers has been single since spring of 2017 after his relationship with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn went south. And in December, Patrick's relationship ended with fellow NASCAR driver and boyfriend of 5 years, Rick Stenouse.
They're both single, athletic, good-looking, so there's no reason to wave the caution flag, right?
Not so fast. Patrick is a Bears fan! She may have been born in Beloit, Wisc., but she grew up in Roscoe, Ill.
Patrick explained in an interview last year that she was born a "Cheesehead," but loves all things Chicago.
Talk about a conflict of interest!
We're here to help. Here are five women who appear to be single that Rodgers could also consider.
1. Alyson Dudek
Alyson Dudek is an American short track speed skater known for competing in the 2010 Winter Olympics, winning a bronze medal. The 27-year-old is originally from Hales Corner and is a huge Packers fan. There's pictures of Dudek on Twitter wearing Packers gear. And if that that's not enough, Dudek was quoted in the Journal Sentinel saying "I'm still trying to get Aaron Rodgers' attention."
Her family also holds season tickets, so it's clear that Rodgers would have her loyal support. In addition, Dudek is adventurous. She also participated The Amazing Race in 2014. Rodgers would never have a dull moment with Dudek as she'll be in the spotlight in February, competing in short track speed skating in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
2. Kelly Rohrbach
We know Aaron has a soft spot for actresses, so may we present Kelly Rohrbach, a 27-year-old model and actress known for her recent role on Baywatch. Though she studied theater, she is athletic. Rohrbach was a scholarship golf athlete at Georgetown. Additionally, she was named Rookie of the Year in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Have the sparks flown already? Rohrbach was seen on a golf course in Los Angeles with Rodgers. Sources say it was just a casual golf outing, but that doesn't mean there's no potential. Rodgers and Rohrbach would make a cute couple in our book.
When you're about to eat your weight in seafood and cheesecake 😀😀 🍹🍹
A post shared by Marie Margolius (@ree_bubbs) on Aug 14, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT
3. Marie Margolius
Aaron Rodgers deserves a woman with brains and beauty -- after all, he showed the world his intelligence on Celebrity Jeopardy. That makes professional soccer player Marie Margolius a good match for our boy.
Margolius graduated from Harvard with degrees in science and history and played for their soccer team. She later played professional soccer in Sweden.
Margolius was seen with Rodgers at a bar in New York City. She may be only 24, but Margolius is well-traveled and would likely have no problems keeping Aaron intellectually stimulated.
4. Lindsey Vonn
American World Cup alpine skier Lindsey Vonn could be another great fit for Rodgers. The 33-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, so she's no stranger to the limelight that comes with dating the best quarterback on the planet.
Vonn was unable to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics, so she can sympathize with Rodgers' pain after he suffered his own injury this past season. Like Rodgers, she also knows quite a bit about success after winning 77 World Cup titles.
The rumors are already flying about this pair after Vonn left a few comments on Rodgers' Instagram page. Though the two claim to be just friends, relationships have to start somewhere!
5. You
That's a no-brainer, right? There's no doubt that every single woman in the state of Wisconsin of legal age is the right choice to win Aaron's heart. Rodgers needs a supportive girlfriend, and who could be more loyal than a Packers fan?
You watch all of the games, you wear a number 12 jersey, you were devastated when he went down with a shoulder injury and you quietly celebrated when you heard he and Olivia called it quits.
Call us crazy, but we don't need much from you Aaron, just the reassurance that you'll love us and you'll never look at Olivia or Danica again or we'll show you crazy.