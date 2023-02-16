25th member named to Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — From the small town of Elderon, Wisconsin to the big leagues; John Breske was named the 25th member of the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Breske was among 10 finalists from a voting period that saw more than 44,000 votes cast worldwide.

Called a true Packers fan through and through, Breske demonstrated his devotion to the team over the years and exemplified what it means to have Packers team spirit.

Over the past 60 years, he has hosted numerous bus trips to Green Bay, which gave fans the chance to experience the Lambeau Field atmosphere along with his famous tailgating beef sandwiches with all the fixings.

Breske is described as being the type of person that goes out of his way to make sure that everyone feels welcome and included, whether they are Packers fans or supporters of opposing teams. His hospitality and reverence for tradition set him apart; he loves telling stories to new generations of fans, carrying on the history and uniqueness of the Packers whenever he can.

As a decorated veteran of the Korean War and a cancer survivor, Breske worked to pay it forward in a number of ways, including donating game tickets to worthy causes and events that support finding a cure for the disease.

Lori Mueller, a close friend of Breske's, nominated him and used the nomination essay to share his passion, love and loyalty for the Packers.

A portion of the nomination essay wrote "John is [a] long-time, die-hard, dyed-in-the-wool, fire-breathing Packers fan like no other, who for decades has faithfully followed America’s team, the Green Bay Packers, and made it possible for thousands of Packers fans to have their dreams come true.”

In honor of his selection, Breske will receive four club seats to a 2023 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2023 Packers away game, including game tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

Other finalists this year included: Jimmy Krueger from Dallas, Texas, Christopher Windisch of Williston Park, New York, Brittany Bogan of Green Bay, Wis., Patrick Egle of Redlands, Calif., Rodney Goodrich of Stetsonville, Wis., Julie Lankey-Smallwood of Wonewoc, Wis., Ryan Packer of Milwaukee. Wis., Noam Sturm of Avon, Conn., and Robert Thom of Neenah, Wis.

As the newest member, John Breske will permanently have his name displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.