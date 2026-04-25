2026 NFL Draft Day 3: Packers select Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton

GREEN BAY — After adding two players on Day 2 of the draft — cornerback Brandon Cisse and defensive tackle Chris McClellan — the Green Bay Packers, with their first selection (round 4, pick 120) on Day 3, chose Dani Dennis-Sutton, an edge rusher out of Penn State.
This gives the Packers much-needed depth at edge as Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL, Rashan Gary was traded to Dallas and JJ Enagbare signed with the Jets.
Packers director of player personnel John Wojciechowski said the Packers were surprised that Dennis-Sutton was still on the board:
"For as productive as he was as a player in college, and his ability, and he still has upside to go with it, yes, we were absolutely surprised," he said. "I think he's an all-around player."
Dennis-Sutton was a starter over the last two seasons at Penn State, where he amassed 25 tackles for a loss and 17 sacks. This year, he led the Big Ten in pressures per game (3.8).
No Dani-ing Green Bay got a dawg.— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2026
DDS → @Packers 🧀#WeAre x @TheDaniDennis pic.twitter.com/WdKkKTH5qX
He also was very useful on special teams, blocking three punts this past season.
Here’s The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s scouting report on Green Bay’s new edge rusher:
"Dennis-Sutton will find sack production harder to come by against NFL blocking, but he is a commanding presence and has the size, strength and quickness to be a force player on the edge. He will be more appealing to teams looking for a “high-floor” role player, as opposed to a “high-ceiling” pass rusher."
In the fifth round, at pick 153 the Packers selected center Jager Burton, a fifth-year senior out of Kentucky.
Burton was a four year starter at Kentucky. He played at both guard and center during his time there, but stuck at center for his final season.
Here’s Brugler’s scouting report:
“Burton needs to continue developing his sustain skills and the mental aspects of the position, but he is a quick-win blocker with position flexibility across the interior. He offers intriguing value for zone-based schemes on Day 3.”
Welcome to Green Bay, Jager! pic.twitter.com/x2AFcEAHJZ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 25, 2026