2026 NFL Draft Day 3: Packers select Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton

GREEN BAY — After adding two players on Day 2 of the draft — cornerback Brandon Cisse and defensive tackle Chris McClellan — the Green Bay Packers, with their first selection (round 4, pick 120) on Day 3, chose Dani Dennis-Sutton, an edge rusher out of Penn State.

This gives the Packers much-needed depth at edge as Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL, Rashan Gary was traded to Dallas and JJ Enagbare signed with the Jets.

Packers director of player personnel John Wojciechowski said the Packers were surprised that Dennis-Sutton was still on the board:

"For as productive as he was as a player in college, and his ability, and he still has upside to go with it, yes, we were absolutely surprised," he said. "I think he's an all-around player."

Dennis-Sutton was a starter over the last two seasons at Penn State, where he amassed 25 tackles for a loss and 17 sacks. This year, he led the Big Ten in pressures per game (3.8).

He also was very useful on special teams, blocking three punts this past season.

Here’s The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s scouting report on Green Bay’s new edge rusher:

"Dennis-Sutton will find sack production harder to come by against NFL blocking, but he is a commanding presence and has the size, strength and quickness to be a force player on the edge. He will be more appealing to teams looking for a “high-floor” role player, as opposed to a “high-ceiling” pass rusher."

In the fifth round, at pick 153 the Packers selected center Jager Burton, a fifth-year senior out of Kentucky.

Burton was a four year starter at Kentucky. He played at both guard and center during his time there, but stuck at center for his final season.

Here’s Brugler’s scouting report:

“Burton needs to continue developing his sustain skills and the mental aspects of the position, but he is a quick-win blocker with position flexibility across the interior. He offers intriguing value for zone-based schemes on Day 3.”