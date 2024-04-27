2024 DRAFT DAY 2: Packers select Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at pick No. 45

GREEN BAY — After selecting University of Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan in the first round with pick No. 25, Green Bay came into Friday night with 4 picks for rounds and 2 and 3.

The Packers traded down from pick No. 41 in the second round with the New Orleans Saints and picked up picks 45, 168 and 190. The Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at pick No. 45.

Cooper who was named first-team All-American had 17 tackles for a loss and 8 sacks this past season. He' s excited to team up with Packers linebacker Quay Walker:

“Having two weapons on the field like that I feel like can be very dangerous," Cooper said.

Here is the scouting report from the Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler:

"Overall, Cooper has some undisciplined tendencies and will run himself out of plays, but he is a fast-flowing linebacker who can run and cover. He has the explosive traits to be a regular on special teams as a rookie and grow into a three -down linebacker role in the NFL."

