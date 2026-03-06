Gary gone? Reports say Rashan Gary was hacked following now-deleted post announcing departure from Packers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In a now-deleted Instagram post, Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary said Friday that his time with the team is coming to an end.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Friday, Gary wrote, “Like all chapters in life, this one has to come to an end.” However, the post was deleted shortly after.

Multiple reports say Gary's account was hacked.

Per source, Gary has not been told he will be released or traded. In fact, his IG account was hacked, per the source. https://t.co/2mKNdtk6db — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 6, 2026

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero has reported that Gary has not yet been traded or released but "all options are on the table."

Rashan Gary has not yet been traded or released, per source. All options are on the table. But obviously, Gary does not expect to return to Green Bay. https://t.co/bQPzeTJup7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2026

As of Friday the Packers had not confirmed Gary’s status, which is typical for the team around the free agency period.

Gary, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. A key part of Green Bay’s defense, he has recorded 33 career sacks and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.

A release would appear to be a cost-cutting move. Gary was due to count around $28 million against the Packers' salary cap next season, the second-highest cap hit on the team after Jordan Love. Releasing him would save the Packers around $11 million, according to OverTheCap.

Gary has never recorded more than 10 sacks in a season over seven years with the Packers. He started out last season strong, recording 7.5 sacks over the team's first seven games. However, he didn't have a single sack the rest of the season.