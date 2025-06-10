Aaron Rodgers reports for Steelers minicamp, says he's been married 'a couple months'

PITTSBURGH (NBC 26) — Aaron Rodgers is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler.

The Packers legend reported for his new team's mandatory minicamp, donning the black and gold for the first time.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws. during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After practice, Rodgers admitted he's still finding his way around his new digs.

"Everything is new. It's like the first day of school," Rodgers said. "I don't know a lot of guys names. They don't have names on the back of the jerseys here. They don't have names on the doors of the meeting rooms, so I literally walk out of the locker room lost. So I grab somebody (and ask) 'hey, where am I going?'"

"But I'll get the feel of it and I'm excited about making this home," Rodgers added.

The 41-year-old caused a stir when he signed his contract as fans noticed something new on his finger: a wedding ring.

The ring was visible during Tuesday's practice. When asked, Rodgers told the reporter: "Yeah, it's a wedding ring." When asked by a different reporter when that happened, he replied: "It's been a couple months."

Rodgers has been involved in several high-profile relationships in the past, but so far the four-time NFL MVP seems to want to keep his new marriage private.