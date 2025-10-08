Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NFL fines Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for 'obscene gesture' towards fans during game against Jets

He claimed the use of his middle finger was "inadvertently done" and that it was towards Cowboys fans after a touchdown.
Adam Hunger/AP
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined $250,000 by the NFL for an "obscene gesture" he made towards fans during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to the NFL's website.

Jones apologized on his radio show on Tuesday after a video of him gesturing his middle finger to fans went viral.

He claimed the use of his middle finger was "inadvertently done" and that it was towards Cowboys fans after a touchdown.

"It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was thumbs up, and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited," Jones said.

NFL.com said Jones will likely try to appeal the hefty fine.

The Cowboys won Sunday's game over the Jets, 37 to 22.

