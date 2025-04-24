The first ever Taste of the Draft; an event that means more than just cuisine

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay puts together the Taste of the Draft before the big day



The Taste of the Draft aims to fund meals for 1 in 6 Wisconsin children in need

Packers legend Leory Butler recalls his own need for a meal as a child and how it drives his philanthrophy now

The event ran in downtown Green Bay just ahead of the big day

(The following is a transcript of the broadcast story)

If there's two things that Green Bay does well, it's having an array of good food and having a legacy of football. Those two things were combined for the first ever Taste of the NFL Draft.

In the presence of legends and surrounded by the smell of fine cuisine, the first ever Taste of the Draft brought together more than 30 vendors from our region to help fund school children in Wisconsin that are in need of a meal.

"Through this event, we're getting more meals to more kids,” said AnnMarie Krouthheim, CEO of GENYOUth.

GENYOUth put on the event, as Krautheim says one in six wisconsin children deal with hunger.

"It's not about what's happening here today, but the long term effects that will benefit 50,000 children,” she said.

One man at the event was in the very shoes of those children in need. Green Bay Packers legend Leroy Butler recalls his childhood when discussing the cause.

"We used to pray that strangers you don't know would raise money so you could have a meal,” Butler said.

Now, after an incredible NFL career and donning a Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket, Butler stands as the stranger raising the money along with more than two dozen former Packers stars.

"It's like going full circle,” said Butler. “Because my mom said the real heroes are the ones that help the people you don't know. So if you want to feel like a hero, go help someone you don't know."

If there's one consensus, it's that everyone is ready for the NFL Draft, whether you're from Green Bay or not.