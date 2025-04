GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The pick of a lifetime: Happy couple Eric Erickson and Vicki Meier got engaged during NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Erickson and Meier, both from Monroe, attended the Draft in the Verizon VIP hospitality area.

Verizon A Wisconsin couple got engaged at the NFL Draft Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

After entering and winning a sweepstakes for a VIP trip to the Draft with Verizon, Eric felt it was the right time and opportunity to get down on one knee and asked the big question — which Vicki said yes to!

