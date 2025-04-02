Lineup for free, draft-week music event in downtown Green Bay announced

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hip hop group De La Soul and ska punk band Less Than Jake will headline a music event in downtown Green Bay during the week of the NFL Draft.

City leaders, along with On Broadway Inc. representatives, gathered on Wednesday to announce the music lineup for the Draft City Music Fest happening in Green Bay on April 23rd and 26th.

The music festival will take place at Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay on Wednesday, April 23rd and Saturday, April 26th.

"This is a massive event for the city, and we really hope that certainly visitors but also locals appreciate it and hopefully attend, and experience it, and enjoy all these amazing community events", Mary Rhode, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for On Broadway, Inc., said.

Draft City Music Fest is a free event and is part of the Touchdown Downtown initiative to kick off and close out the exciting draft week in Green Bay, according to the city's website.

You can check out the full lineup below.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 —

9pm: De La Soul

7:30pm: Riverboat Gamblers

6pm: Luke Combs UK

5pm: Grupo Kn Zavor (Group-o Cone Sa-boar)

4pm: The Chocolateers

SATURDAY, APRIL 26 —

10pm: Less Than Jake

8:30 pm GZA (of WuTang Clan) with the Phunky Nomads

7pm: J Roddy Walston

6pm: Rebelmatic

5pm: Hang Ten

For more information on the event, click here.