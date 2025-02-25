Green Bay homeowners warned: Get rental permit or face fines.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With less than 60 days until the NFL Draft takes over Green Bay, homeowners looking to cash in by renting out their properties are running out of time to finalize their plans.

Many Green Bay residents who have turned their homes into short-term rentals recently received a warning letter from the City of Green Bay, urging them to get licensed or face steep fines.

Homeowners received two letters: the first was a notice, the second a warning.

To legally rent a property for 28 consecutive days or less, owners must complete a short-term rental permit application and receive approval.

Those who don't comply could face fines of $75 per day for operating without one, plus re-inspection fees, which could quickly add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Urhia Giordana, co-owner of Park Place, a rental property across from Lambeau Field, says the licensing process was lengthy but ultimately worth it.

According to the city, the initial fee for a short-term rental permit is $500, with an additional $250 renewal fee. Brown County also requires a separate health inspection fee.

With just two months left before the NFL Draft, homeowners hoping to rent out their properties need to act fast.

The Park Place home is still available for rental during the NFL Draft.

In Green Bay, permits and fees are listed on the city's website.

