GRB Airport seeking volunteers to join the team during the NFL Draft

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Austin Straubel International Airport needs your support to create a welcoming and seamless experience for travelers during the NFL Draft, so leaders are calling on volunteers to help airport crews during draft week.

GRB says they are looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help with:

Greeting travelers and providing directions

Offering information about transportation, lodging, and local attraction

Helping with navigation inside the airport

Creating a welcoming atmosphere for travelers

“This will be our busiest week at GRB since the early 2000’s with additional nonstop flights and added seats on our major carriers.” Airport Director Marty Piette said in a news release. “We want to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable visit to and from the airport. To do that we need your support.”

GRB says those who volunteer during the NFL Draft can earn perks such as free parking, snacks, and a GRB shirt.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online or contact airportinfo@flygrb.com , or call (920) 498-4800.

Below are online links if you're interested in volunteering:

