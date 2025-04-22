Free guided hikes, Eco-Fair at Baird Creek during NFL Draft week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you're looking for a family-friendly, nature-driven activity during the week of the NFL Draft in Green Bay, the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation is offering free guided hikes from Wednesday, April 23 until Friday, April 25.

Nature hike topics include spring plants, birds and trees. The free guided hikes will start at Christa McAuliffe Park, 3100 Sitka St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

On Saturday, April 26, there will also be an Earth Day Eco-Fair hosted by the Green Bay Conservation Corps. This will also be at Christa McAuliffe Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks, informational tables hosted by local organizations, and nature-themed activities for all ages will be offered.

The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation will have a booth set up, offering opportunities to meet the Education Team. There will also be an education station and a sensory table. Attendees can play in the creek at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lastly, a Bioblitz will be going on at the same time as the Eco-Fair. You can join experts and volunteers going out on the trails for biological surveying. Bioblitz organizers can also show you how to go out and survey on your own using the Inaturalist app on your phone.

Baird Creek Preservation Foundation's Executive Director Kelli Mincheski says people of ages and abilities can participate.