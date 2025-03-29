Drive to the Draft: A wide range of weather possibilities for the April event

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — April showers bring May flowers. But in Green Bay, showers are just the tip of the iceberg. And Green Bay is the coldest city ever to host the NFL Draft.

April can be an impactful month, weather-wise. With a temperature range of 7 to 89 degrees, it can feel like both winter and summer.

When it’s cold, it can snow. It can snow a lot. The biggest snowstorm in over 100 years hit the area in 2018, dropping over 2 feet of snow.

If not snow, how about ice? An ice storm in 2012 produced considerable tree damage & numerous power outages across the Fox Valley.

April is halfway between winter & summer so it's the month that severe weather season begins.

In 2014, six inches of rain fell in less than two days, producing flooding in Oshkosh and the last significant tornadoes to touch down in the Fox Valley were in April.

F-4 Oshkosh in 1974

F-4 in the Fox Cities in 1984

A pair of F-2 tornadoes in 1970 moved through Titletown

With that in mind, here’s what typically happens.

Chances are we will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows near 40 degrees. Record highs range from the 20s to the 80s.

If we get precipitation, it could be heavy, or it could accumulate.

Record snowfalls for the 3-day stretch range from a half an inch to four inches.