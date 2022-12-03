Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup

WCup Netherlands United States Soccer
Francisco Seco/AP
Daley Blind of the Netherlands scores his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
WCup Netherlands United States Soccer
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 12:05:46-05

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic's cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.

Runners-up in 1974, 1978, and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gifts for Teens

Learn how you donate to Gifts for Teens!