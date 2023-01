NEENAH — The reigning Division One state champion Neenah Rockets boys basketball team remains undefeated in conference play (8-3, 6-0) with a 81-67 win over FVA conference rival Oshkosh North (7-5, 4-3).

Rockets senior guard Sam Coulthard had a team-high 27 points and UWGB commit Cal Klesmit dropped 20 points.

Oshkosh North junior Stevie Clark led all scorers with 33 points.

Next up, the Spartans head to Appleton North and the Rockets will host Kaukauna on Tuesday night.