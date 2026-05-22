NBC 26 sports reporter visits Valley View Elementary for career day

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — NBC 26 sports reporter Kelly Hallinan spent Wednesday morning at Valley View Elementary School speaking with students during career day.

NBC 26

Hallinan met with more than 60 students, sharing what it’s like to work in sports broadcasting and cover teams like the Green Bay Packers.

Students also had the chance to try out the job themselves by reading Packers highlights on a teleprompter and seeing themselves on TV.

NBC 26

Hallinan said it was a fun opportunity to connect with students and give them a behind-the-scenes look at local sports media.

Special shoutout to Mr. Drevs’s class.