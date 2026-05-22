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NBC 26 sports reporter visits Valley View Elementary for career day

Kelly visits Valley View elementary
NBC 26
Kelly visits Valley View elementary
Kelly visits Valley View Elementary
Kelly speaks at Career Day
Students read on the teleprompter
Posted

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — NBC 26 sports reporter Kelly Hallinan spent Wednesday morning at Valley View Elementary School speaking with students during career day.

Kelly visits Valley View Elementary

Hallinan met with more than 60 students, sharing what it’s like to work in sports broadcasting and cover teams like the Green Bay Packers.

Students also had the chance to try out the job themselves by reading Packers highlights on a teleprompter and seeing themselves on TV.

Kelly speaks at Career Day

Hallinan said it was a fun opportunity to connect with students and give them a behind-the-scenes look at local sports media.

Special shoutout to Mr. Drevs’s class.

Students read on the teleprompter
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Kelly Hallinan.jpg

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