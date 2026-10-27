NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32 partner with Green Bay Phoenix athletics for six home basketball games

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the third straight year, the Green Bay Phoenix athletics department has announced a partnership with NBC 26 and TV 32 The Spot Green Bay 32 that will continually bring six Green Bay basketball home games to the local sports network during the 2026-2027 season.

The Phoenix will have three men's basketball games and three women's basketball contests featured on The Spot Green Bay 32 Channel 32 in the Green Bay area. To find out where to watch on your TV provider, visit thespottv.com. More information on TV 32 can be found HERE. Phoenix fans with an ESPN+ subscription can stream the games from there as well. The Phoenix will join the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Wisconsin Herd, and local high school football games that also air on The Spot TV 32.

WHERE TO WATCH

Over-the-Air (OTA) Broadcast – Channel 32.1 Spectrum – Channel 83 (SD) & Channel 1013 (HD) DIRECTV – Channel 32 DISH – Channel 32

“We couldn’t be more excited to extend this partnership for another year,” said Jaclyn Clark, general manager of NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32 TV 32. “This partnership only strengthens our commitment to showcasing the best in local sports to all of Northeast Wisconsin.”

“For the last two years, we have seen exceptional growth in viewership numbers across all demographics, and we look forward to teaming up with the great people at NBC 26 and The Spot TV 32 for another fantastic year,” said Jay Finnerty, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Resource Enhancement.

The first game broadcast will take place on December 3, when the Phoenix men’s basketball team welcomes Northern Illinois to town for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at the Kress Events Center.

The first women’s basketball broadcast will air on Saturday, Dec. 19, as the Phoenix take on Miami (Ohio) at the Kress Center at 1 p.m.

FULL SCHEDULE

Women's Basketball:



Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. vs Miami (OH)

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. vs Cleveland State

Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs Robert Morris

Men's Basketball:



Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. vs Northern Illinois

Thursday, Jan 14 at 6:30 p.m. vs Youngstown State

Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. vs Milwaukee

ABOUT NBC 26 AND THE SPOT GREEN BAY 32 TV 32

NBC 26 (WGBA-TV) and The Spot Green Bay 32 TV 32 (WACY-TV) are the NBC local news affiliates and independent stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Since 1996, NBC 26 News has been a pillar in the local TV community of Northeast Wisconsin. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive news coverage and fostering strong connections with its viewers, NBC 26 works to provide reliable and insightful reporting.