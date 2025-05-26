Watch Now
Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, allowed to return to Pacers home games, ESPN says

Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, will soon return to the arena to watch his son compete in the NBA Playoffs.

Haliburton has not attended an Indiana Pacers game since a postgame altercation with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29, but ESPN reports he will now be allowed to attend home games and sit in a suite.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) exchange words following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Pacers are leading the New York Knicks 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana hosts Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Haliburton will continue to remain away from road games, per ESPN.

