Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, allowed to return to Pacers home games, ESPN says

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, will soon return to the arena to watch his son compete in the NBA Playoffs.

Haliburton has not attended an Indiana Pacers game since a postgame altercation with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29, but ESPN reports he will now be allowed to attend home games and sit in a suite.

Michael Conroy/AP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) exchange words following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Pacers are leading the New York Knicks 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana hosts Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Haliburton will continue to remain away from road games, per ESPN.