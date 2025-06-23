Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton tears Achilles tendon, ESPN says

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh native and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has torn his right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN.

Haliburton sustained the injury during the first quarter in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who went on to beat the Pacers and win the NBA championship.

Breaking: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 against Oklahoma City, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/uBpZwVaVYP — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2025

The 25-year-old was playing through a right calf strain before he went down with the Achilles injury. Haliburton sustained the calf injury in Game 5.

Haliburton had several big moments throughout the Pacers' playoff run, including making a game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left in Game 1 of the Finals. He also hit a game-tying bucket to force overtime against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals, and a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to knock the Milwaukee Bucks out of the first round.

"He authored one of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA with dramatic play after dramatic play," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game Sunday. "You know, that's the beautiful thing about him. As great a player as he is, it's always a team thing. And so, our hearts go out to him. But so proud of everyone."

Haliburton is the third star player to tear an Achilles tendon during the playoffs this year, with the other two being Bucks guard Damian Lillard and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.