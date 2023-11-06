Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Winner takes all: Bucks fan talks about 'Jackpot Shot' win moment

Posted at 9:44 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:44:19-05

MILWAUKEE — Never in a million years, did Deante Ragsdale think he would hit a half court shot at a Bucks game.

"I was very nervous," Deante says. " I had to make a couple phone calls and block out all of the noise." " I kept saying to myself, 'I'm gonna to hit it.' 'I'm gonna to hit it.'"

He says, it was one of the biggest moments of his life.

"I felt like I hit the three-point winner for them," Deante beams. "After halftime, people wanted to take pictures with me. I felt like I was a celebrity that night."

Deante won $10,000 for making that shot.

"I'm gonna try and get me a nice car."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller