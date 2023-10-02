Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo try bratwurst for the first time ever

Today's Talker includes an NBA MVP, as well as an MVP of Wisconsin cuisine.
In Today's Talker: Giannis Antetokounmpo has lived in Wisconsin for more than a decade now, but never tried a brat until this weekend! Watch his reaction:
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 10:30:16-04

In Today's Talker - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a break from working to enjoy a Wisconsin staple for the very first time.

The video, posted to Giannis' Instagram, shows him grabbing a bratwurst and putting ketchup on it - apparently in the middle of a photoshoot.

As he's dressing his meal, Giannis also says that when he's in Greece, he tells people he's from Milwaukee, Wisconsin - and that he "loves America."

We just can't believe it took Giannis this long to experience one of Wisconsin's finest food traditions!

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller