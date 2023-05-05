Termination of Milwaukee Bucks head coach draws mixed reactions from fans

MILWAUKEE — After five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, head coach Mike Budenholzer and the team are parting ways. The announcement drew mixed reactions from fans.

"​I'm kind of happy. I kind of saw it coming," said Travis Beaumont.

"​​It's shocking!​​ I feel like he brought a lot to our community and a lot to our team," said Andron Lane.

Lane was one of the thousands who experienced the Milwaukee Bucks' first championship win in 50 years two years ago. When he heard the news of Budenholzer's termination, he was at a loss for words.

"​You just messed up my whole night right now. Honestly for real. I was just having a good day. I really don't know what to say right now I'm just kind of stunned," said Lane.

Meanwhile, a number of fans seemed to support the firing of Coach Bud, especially after the Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round.

"There's no reason that as a one seed, we lost to an eighth seed, especially in the way we did," said Beaumont. "As a coach, you've got to be able to make adjustments and obviously, Mike Budenholzer just seems like he hasn't progressively been able to do that."

Others were more worried about how the termination would affect the players.

"​My biggest concern would be for Giannis," said Max Scheurell. "Hopefully, the relationship between him and Bud wasn't close enough to cause his contract to be in jeopardy down the line."

Now the search for a new head coach begins.

"I think they should go for Nick Nurse," said Beaumont.

But some fans are still thanking Coach Bud for his dedication to not only the team but the entire city.

"​Hey man we love you, thank you for what you've done for our city. I thank you for what you've done for our team and thank you for what you've done for the culture."