Sit down with the Milwaukee siblings starring in new Giannis documentary

An experience that began in a Milwaukee classroom lead three brothers to the big screen. They're playing Giannis and his brothers in a new documentary about the basketball star.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 29, 2024
An experience that began inside of a Milwaukee classroom lead three brothers right to the big screen!

Reporter Sydni Eure got the chance to sit down with Christopher, Cartiay and Carrion Curtis — who are playing the younger versions of basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers in a new documentary, "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey."

We first learned about the Curtis brother's newfound fame through a Milwaukee Public Schools Facebook post. It wasn't long before Sydni was knocking on the family's door, hoping to learn more about the experience filming. The boys said they spent several hours on set making sure each line was right.

All three brothers say the opportunity has made them feel anything is possible — and that they want to reach for the stars.

