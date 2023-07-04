Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Report: Robin Lopez returns to Milwaukee Bucks, reunites with brother Brook

Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez
Don Ryan/AP
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, left, and Portland Trail Blazers center Robin Lopez wait for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 09:29:30-04

MILWAUKEE — Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, which will reunite him with his brother, Brook Lopez, according to The Athletic.

Shams Charania first broke the news Monday. Robin, a free agent, played for the Cavaliers last year and served as a backup to his brother Brook for the Bucks in 2019-20.

On Saturday, Charania also reported Brook will be returning to the Bucks for another two years under a $48 million contract. A day before, Khris Middleton also re-signed with the team under a three-year, $102 million deal.

Jevon Carter was also a free agent but instead signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract runs through the 2025-26 season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller