Report: Bucks waiving Lillard, acquiring Turner in major roster shakeup

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) shoots past Portland Trail Blazers' Duop Reath (26) and Matisse Thybulle (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract to acquire center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

According to the report, Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks, including a player option for the fourth year in 2028-29, and a full 15% trade kicker, sources told ESPN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

