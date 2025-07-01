Report: Bucks waiving Lillard, acquiring Turner in major roster shakeup

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract to acquire center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

According to the report, Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks, including a player option for the fourth year in 2028-29, and a full 15% trade kicker, sources told ESPN.

