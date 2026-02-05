Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Sports

Actions

Report: Bucks keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through trade deadline, sources say

Report: Bucks keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through trade deadline, sources say
Pelicans Bucks Basketball
Posted
and last updated

The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline and will start making other trades, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Watch: Report: Bucks keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through trade deadline, sources say

Report: Bucks keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through trade deadline, sources say

This comes as all eyes are focused on Antetokounmpo ahead of Thursday’s 2 p.m. CT trade deadline, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting last week that the Bucks forward had been ready for a new home for months.

According to Charania, the team has been focused on incoming calls for the two-time MVP and canvassing the NBA for small-salary trades, with Milwaukee remaining in talks to complete “potentially more of the latter here on deadline day.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also joined the conversation Thursday morning, saying in part that if Antetokounmpo is not traded, he suspects “the Bucks are going to deactivate Giannis and have him not play the rest of the season,” and that the team’s “future now is highly dependent on their draft pick and Giannis avoiding injury. And they got to protect those legs.”

Meanwhile, according to Charania, sources told ESPN that the Bucks have agreed to trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan