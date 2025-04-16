One of the Bucks' upcoming playoff games conflicts with the NFL Draft in Green Bay

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — The NBA has announced the dates and times for the upcoming first round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, and one of the games conflicts with the NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Game 3 will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m., which is also the same night of rounds two and three in the NFL Draft.

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will all be carrying live coverage of the Draft, which takes place from April 24-26.

The Pacers are the #4 seed and the Bucks are the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning Indiana has home-court advantage and will host the first two games of the series.

Games will be carried locally on FanDuel Sports Network, in addition to national coverage. Fans can also watch the games on the FanDuel Sports Network app.

Below is the schedule: